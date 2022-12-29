Appeal to trace family of Sunderland man who died on Boxing Day is successful within minutes
A coroner’s officer’s search for the relations of a Sunderland man who died on Boxing Day was successful after family members spotted an appeal on the Echo website.
By Kevin Clark
29th Dec 2022, 10:41am - 1 min read
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 10:50am
Frank Cockerill, 66, passed away at his home in Lumley Tower, High Street East.
Coroner’s officer Andy Weighill had asked for help to trace his family – and Mr Cockerill’s niece was on the phone within an hour of the appeal appearing online.
"That we were able to get in touch so quickly is absolutely fantastic,” said Mr Weighhill.