Appeal to trace families of deceased Sunderland men
Sunderland Coroner’s Office is appealing to trace the families of two men who have died in Sunderland.
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 14:06
The first is Paul Marland Street, of Castlereagh Street, date of birth was 21/12/1934, who passed away on Saturday July 6.
Anyone with any information can contact Mr Hooper on 0191 561 7842.
The second is John William Ellis, date of birth 1/7/1957, who died in an independent living facility, Emblehope House, in Sunderland.
Anyone with information can contact Jessica Lee on 0191 561 7844.