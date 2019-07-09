Appeal to find missing woman, 70, as concerns for her wellbeing grow
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 70-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since 1pm on Tuesday, July 9.
Durham Constabulary are appealing for the public’s help to trace Rona Grimes, 70, as concerns for her wellbeing grow.
Rona has not been seen since 1pm today (Tuesday, July 9) and often travels to Newcastle and Durham.
A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Rona is a white female of medium build, grey shoulder length hair wearing a dark coat and a long skirt who resides in the Chester-Le-Street area.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Rona frequents Front Street, Chester-Le-Street often and also goes to Newcastle, Durham etc via bus. Rona has with her a trolley basket which is dark in a colour with a hint of red.
“If anyone has any sightings of Rona please contact Durham Police on 101 and quote the incident reference DHM-09072019-0281.”