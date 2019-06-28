Appeal to find missing teenager from Sunderland who was last seen a week ago
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager from Sunderland – who hasn’t been seen for a week.
Adam Stobbart has now been missing since Friday, June 21, and - although there are no immediate concerns for his welfare – police need to locate him.
The 15-year-old is known to frequent Marley Potts and Red House areas of the city and could be with people he knows.
Police officers are now appealing for the public’s help to find Adam.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “We would ask those people to contact police so we can ensure Adam is safe and well.
“Adam is described as white, roughly 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and with mousey brown hair.”
If you see Adam, or have information about his whereabouts, then you should call police on 101 or report it on our website.