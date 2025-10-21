The family of a grandmother-of-nine are appealing for help to establish how she was exposed to the asbestos that claimed her life.

Norma Harvey, from Peterlee, was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a terminal form of cancer, usually of the lining of the lung linked to asbestos exposure, often decades previously.

Norma Harvey | Submitted

Following her diagnosis, she instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate how she came into contact with the hazardous material. However, Norma died aged 83 in June around three months after her diagnosis.

Norma’s family have now taken on her quest for answers. They have joined their legal team in appealing to anyone who worked at the former Jeremiah Ambler factory wool factory on the Peterlee Industrial Estate, to come forward with information about the working conditions Norma faced.

Norma worked at the factory, later known as Patons & Baldwins, on and off between 1957 and 1978.

Helen Jones, the specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Norma’s family, said: “Norma’s diagnosis and death is yet another reminder of the devastating impact of asbestos and how the repercussions of exposure are often only known years later.“Norma’s loved ones remain devastated by her death and understandably have many unanswered questions.

“While nothing can make up for what they’ve been through, we’re determined to help them establish the facts about Norma’s asbestos exposure.

“If anyone who remembers working with Norma, or who has information about the factory could come forward, it could prove vital in at least providing her loved ones with the answers they deserve.”

Norma joined the Jeremiah Ambler factory, which was on the corner of Stevenson Road and Armstrong Road in 1957, shortly after leaving school.

Norma Harvey in her younger years | Submitted

She left in 1961 to marry Anthony and raise their first child, Paula, now aged 63. Norma and Anthony had a further two children Stephen and Lorraine, aged 62 and 61, before Norma returned to work in 1966. She left in 1968 to have her fourth child Gillian, aged 56.

Norma rejoined the company in 1971 and remained there until it closed in 1978, when she was made redundant.

During her time at the factory Norma operated the winding and reeling machines which wound processed wool onto cones and transferred the yarn from cones into hanks, preparing it for dyeing. Later in her time at Jeremiah Ambler she worked in the dye house.

Norma said the winding and reeling machines were often a few feet from steam pipes and the factory’s boiler house. She believed pipe lagging and the boiler house may have contained asbestos.

She recalled maintenance workers regularly stripping and re-applying pipe lagging, creating dust and debris.

She also undertook cleaning duties, sweeping up around the pipes and boiler room, often disturbing hardened paste believed to contain asbestos.

Norma Harvey began experiencing a persistent cough and breathlessness around October 2024. Following tests, she was diagnosed with mesothelioma in March.

Speaking on behalf the family, Lorraine, said: “When Mam told us she had mesothelioma we were all shocked. We’d never even heard of it before, and we were still trying to come to terms with her diagnosis when Mam passed away.

“She worked hard and could never have imagined she’d face this terrible disease in her last few months.

“Before Mam’s mesothelioma symptoms started, she was in relatively good health. She used to go out and about, go shopping. She would walk to town or sometimes go on the bus.

“Mesothelioma took away her independence, her appetite, and the life she loved. It was awful to see how our loving and caring mam deteriorated so quickly.

“We just want to understand how this happened. If anyone remembers working at the factory or has any information about the conditions there, it will mean so much to our family to hear from them and honour Mam’s memory.”

Anyone with information about the working conditions at the Jeremiah Ambler or Patons & Baldwins factory should contact Mollie Towell at Irwin Mitchell on 0191 434 2045 or email [email protected]