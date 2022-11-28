Another eight fabulous photographs of festive fun at the Reindeer Dash in the Bridges in Sunderland
While it may still be four weeks until Christmas, families across the city have been getting into the festive spirit by taking part in the annual Reindeer Dash around the Bridges.
Parents and children were joined by non other than Father Christmas himself as well as two giant reindeer as they completed the two lap course around the shopping centre.
Families were able to sing and dance to a wide rage of festive tunes while SAFC mascot, Samson the cat, also joined the children in both the pre-race warm-up and the Dash.
Check out another eight fabulous photographs which captured the moment Christmas arrived at the Bridges.