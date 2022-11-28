While it may still be four weeks until Christmas, families across the city have been getting into the festive spirit by taking part in the annual Reindeer Dash around the Bridges.

Parents and children were joined by non other than Father Christmas himself as well as two giant reindeer as they completed the two lap course around the shopping centre.

Families were able to sing and dance to a wide rage of festive tunes while SAFC mascot, Samson the cat, also joined the children in both the pre-race warm-up and the Dash.

Check out another eight fabulous photographs which captured the moment Christmas arrived at the Bridges.

1. Ready to run Children were joined by SAFC mascot Samson the cat, two giant reindeer, and the Red Sky Foundation mascot ahead of the Dash. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Race like a reindeer Sonny Mitchinson with his dad Chris Mitchinson and mum Rachel Rocks, dressed in antlers and red noses ahead of the race. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Christmas jumpers Runners dashing around the course in matching Christmas jumpers. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Another fantastic cause The Foundation of Light were one of two charities to benefit from the Reindeer Dash. Team members Kyle Ritchie, Amy Dixon, Leanne Summerville and Anne Hallh getting into the festive spirit. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales