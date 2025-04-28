An ode to Sunderland - how the city came together to create Public Record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From the roar of the Stadium of Light and the clip clop of Vaux horses to the squark of seagulls as they swoop in for discarded chips down the beach, there’s so many sounds associated with this city by the sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public Record was performed at the Fire Station | Submitted

But what if you made an album of them all?

Such was the objective of Public Record (see what they did there); a concept album of all things Mackem that will be stored in the sound archive of the British Library and in Sunderland Museum.

From personal stories to community anthems, its 12 tracks were recorded on good old vinyl over a series of Public Record performances at The Fire Station over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as watching each of the tracks performed live, by 100 community performers as well as professionals, the audiences’ responses, their whoops and claps and tears, also formed part of the recording.

The show was written by Emily Lim, Dan Canham, Ross Millard and Stewart Pringle | Submitted

It’s an interesting idea to create a musical portrait of a city, one brought to the stage by a collaboration with National Theatre, Sunderland Culture and Sunderland Empire as part of National Theatre’s Public Acts programme which puts community at the heart of productions.

As such, four Sunderland community groups - Back on the Map, Connect Company from Sunderland Empire, The Odyssey Alumni group and Sunderland Nigerian Family Group - have spent the past few months telling their stories and those of others to create a multicultural musical patchwork of the city.

The result was a joyous show, full of laughter, civic pride, nostalgia, disco fever, and moments of sadness - a show that told the story of the city’s past, its present, its people and places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performers spanned all ages (there was even the sound of a new born as it made its first cry in the world, as submitted that weekend by Sunderland Royal’s maternity ward) and all backgrounds, from born and bred Mackems to those who’ve moved here more recently.

Four of Faye Fantarrow's friends performed Midas by the late singer | Submitted

Their common bond was this place we call home and their passion for the project as they performed on a large central dancefloor was infectious.

Behind them, the house band was made up of familiar faces from this Music City: Ross Millard of Futureheads fame, who also wrote the music, Peter and David Brewis of Field Music and keyboardist Sarah Hayes.

Each track featured guest performers, with local talent Lily Mac setting the tone for the proceedings with a great opener to Marriage Certificate featuring DJ Bykonz and DJ Banko, who put a new spin on often-tired wedding DJ sets, and the Mackem Folk Singer himself Dave Murray who led a rousing singalong of Wise Men Say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most poignant of all the tracks was a performance of Midas which was written by the late Faye Fantarrow, one of the city’s brightest musical talents who died in 2023 aged just 21 from a brain tumour.

Words of her mum read out on stage were a beautiful tribute to her daughter who lived her life with so much soul, with proof of Faye’s talent performed by four of her friends.

We had births, we had deaths, we had marriages, we had dancing.

The show moved along at a cracking pace, no recording studio tea breaks here, and soon the dancefloor was filled with glitter as the performers jived in sparkly jackets for a sparkly Dancing Queen singalong.

A spectacular, shimmering ode to Sun’Lun.