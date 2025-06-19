'An asset to Houghton' - how a local bookshop is sparking imaginations far and wide

It’s fitting that on our visit to Featherbed Books there was a steady stream of locals, from people finding a new page turner to a regular who picks up the cardboard recycling to use in his allotment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicole and Stephanie Brennan at Featherbed Books | Sunderland Echo

Nicole Brennan opened her independent book shop three years ago and it’s become a real ‘asset to Houghton’ as one customer so aptly put it.

Since transforming the former Westway Vets unit in Newbottle Street into Featherbed Books, former Amazon worker Nicole has helped countless people to discover a new read, expanded the shop to almost double the size, launched a loyalty card which almost 1,000 people take part in, works alongside Sunderland Libraries for author talks and hosts two weekly book clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherbed Books opened three years ago in August | Sunderland Echo

Named after Featherbed Rocks in her home town of Seaham, the book shop sells everything from books related to Manga and witchcraft to a well-stocked children’s section and craft section to books by local authors such as Glenda Young and Nancy Revell.

With the help of mum Stephanie, who also works in the shop, Featherbed also sells cards, stationary and art by independent artists.

Aside from independent book shops in Durham, Nicole runs the only independent book shop in the area and it attracts people from across Washington, Sunderland, East Durham and beyond.

The shop expanded in its first year | Sunderland Echo

Speaking about how she came to open the shop, Nicole said: “I love reading but noticed there was no independent book shops around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I intended to open in Seaham where I live but there were no suitable units, then this one became available so we opened in Houghton - and I’m so pleased to be here.

“We have so many regulars and have lots of conversations with our customers.”

The businesswoman added: “Mum is very interested in the learning side of reading, while l love the fantasy and escapism element, so between us we cover both sides of why people read, which makes us well placed to give recommendations.”

The shop also sells gifts and stationary | Sunderland Echo

Many of the books stocked at Featherbed can’t be found on supermarket shelves and Nicole says she’s noticed a particular rise in spiritual books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there’s definitely been an increase in people’s interest in spiritualism post-Covid,” she explained. “I think people want to be more connected to the world around them.”

This week is Independent Bookshop Week, June 14 -21, a celebration of independent bookshops across the UK and Ireland.

It aims to highlight the vital role independent bookshops play in their communities, and to encourage consumers to shop for their summer reads with their local independent

To encourage people to try genres they may not have before, Nicole and Stephanie also run a monthly mystery book subscription via their web page https://www.featherbedbooks.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their community work also sees them host school visits, take part in school fairs and collate, order and deliver World Book Day books to around seven local schools at cost.

There two weekly book clubs run on Tuesday night and Thursday night. Places are limited, but if you would like to come along contact Featherbed Books on Facebook.