North East residents are set to benefit from an additional ambulance station this month as North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) join forces with Tyne and Wear Fire Rescue Service (TWFRS) at a new co-located site.

The new base will be located from Gosforth Community Fire Station on Jubilee Road in Newcastle from Friday 19 September 2025, allowing emergency service teams to work more collaboratively together.

Initially, one ambulance will be based at the station for 12 hours a day, with a view to expanding the cover to 24 hours a day over the coming months.

Although ambulance crews start and finish their shifts from their base station, they move around the region, depending on patient demand.

This new ambulance station is part of an investment which will allow the Trust to increase its fleet and introduce new co-located sites in high populated cities to help meet demand in the area and further improve clinical care for patients and to recover ambulance response time standards.

In 2022/23, NEAS secured a multi-million pound investment plan with commissioners to allow the service to further improve clinical care for patients, recover ambulance response times and make NEAS a great place to work and grow.

Much of that money has gone into recruiting additional paramedics, ambulance support practitioners, health advisors, senior clinical advisors and advanced practitioners recruited over the last year.

Head of operations in the north division, Claire Jobling said: “We are looking forward to moving into the new station and serving the needs of our local community. It’s also a chance to work closely with our colleagues and build relationships as a collaborative emergency service.

“We have a strong relationship with the fire service and the stations we share with them in other parts of the region have shown us that being co-located helps our teams get to know each other better in terms of knowledge and abilities, which makes us an even better team when we’re on scene together at an incident.”

Area Manager Ken Corbett, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The crews at Gosforth Community Fire Station are looking forward to welcoming their blue-light colleagues from North East Ambulance Service as we work together to keep our communities safe.

“Sharing a base will help us work more closely, coordinate more effectively, and build even stronger relationships between our teams - which will make a real difference when it matters most.

“This is our eighth co-location with NEAS and shows our commitment, alongside Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority, to driving collaboration and delivering the best possible emergency service.”

NEAS co-locates with a number of stations with fire services across the region including Hebburn, Wallsend, Marley Park, Rainton Bridge, Swalwell, Washington and West Denton.