Amazing mural completed in Sunderland city centre to honour SAFC glory

The large scale artwork has been garnering plenty of attention this week as it took shape on St Mary’s Boulevard and it’s been completed in time to see Sunderland take on West Ham on Saturday, August 16 for the first match of the season.
As Premier League football returns to the Stadium of Light this weekend, a new mural celebrating two, now legendary, SAFC goals has taken its place in the city centre.
