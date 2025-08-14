Amazing mural completed in Sunderland city centre to honour SAFC glory

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Aug 2025, 13:52 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 13:54 BST

As Premier League football returns to the Stadium of Light this weekend, a new mural celebrating two, now legendary, SAFC goals has taken its place in the city centre.

The large scale artwork has been garnering plenty of attention this week as it took shape on St Mary’s Boulevard and it’s been completed in time to see Sunderland take on West Ham on Saturday, August 16 for the first match of the season.

The mural depicts Dan Ballard whose last gasp goal hit the back of the net at 121m59seconds, securing Sunderland's place in the play off finals. Also looming large is Tommy Watson who scored the Wembley winner at 94m35seconds.

The mural has been taking shape all this week with artists from MurWalls bringing the piece to life. MurWalls is a collective of British street artists who create large scale artworks for businesses, schools and more across the country.

There's great detail on the piece including the slogan which captured the imagination of Black Cat fans and the city for the Wembley campaign.

The mural spans the length of the back of the former Marks and Spencer building opposite City Hall and will be seen by thousands of drivers and passersby each day.

