'Always a good day out' - what you said about this year's Sunderland Airshow
It's a huge highlight in the Wearside calendar which attracts thousands of families to the North East.
There was plenty to see in the skies and by the sea across the three days – and while some criticsed cancelled flying displays and wet weather, it was great to hear so many of you had a fantastic time.
Here is what you had to say on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Chris Parry: “It’s a great family day! Should have more events like it! Showcasing our great coastline!”
Gavin McGill: “It's a free event which is enjoyed by thousands.”
Michael Ratcliffe: “Got to say the Airshow is fab. Always a good day out. It's free. And seems family focused. Nice one. Always welcome.”
Tracey Thompson: “Had a good day today, shame about a few cancellations, can't do anything about the weather. Friday night was excellent!”
Keiron Tate: “Why are people so negative about it? Loads of families down there today having loads of fun. Surely brings in a fair bit of money for businesses too.”
Jean Palmer: “I thought it has been a fab day out can’t fault anything today.”
Ste Dixon: “It was packed and enjoyable. Shame about the weather. Certainly better than sitting at home.”
Lisa Head: “Hopefully better weather next year as love these planes as my grandad used to make models of them before he passed away.”
David Woodward: “Feel sorry for the display teams and organisers ... Kids still had a great day out.”