'Always a good day out' - what you said about this year's Sunderland Airshow

It's a huge highlight in the Wearside calendar which attracts thousands of families to the North East.

By Debra Fox
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 09:03

And despite the lack of sunshine, this year’s Sunderland Airshow was a success.

There was plenty to see in the skies and by the sea across the three days – and while some criticsed cancelled flying displays and wet weather, it was great to hear so many of you had a fantastic time.

Here is what you had to say on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Chris Parry: “It’s a great family day! Should have more events like it! Showcasing our great coastline!”

Gavin McGill: “It's a free event which is enjoyed by thousands.”

Michael Ratcliffe: “Got to say the Airshow is fab. Always a good day out. It's free. And seems family focused. Nice one. Always welcome.”

Tracey Thompson: “Had a good day today, shame about a few cancellations, can't do anything about the weather. Friday night was excellent!”

Families at the Sunderland Airshow on Saturday, July 27.

Keiron Tate: “Why are people so negative about it? Loads of families down there today having loads of fun. Surely brings in a fair bit of money for businesses too.”

Jean Palmer: “I thought it has been a fab day out can’t fault anything today.”

Ste Dixon: “It was packed and enjoyable. Shame about the weather. Certainly better than sitting at home.”

Lisa Head: “Hopefully better weather next year as love these planes as my grandad used to make models of them before he passed away.”

Spider-Man dances to Sophie Ellis-Bextor at the Airshow.

David Woodward: “Feel sorry for the display teams and organisers ... Kids still had a great day out.”

Armed police on patrol.
Watching Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Saturday.