All the latest important Sunderland roads and alcohol licensing public notices

Road closures and applications for licences to sell alcohol at a number of shops and restaurants are just some of the important public announcements made by Sunderland City Council.

And we’ve done your research for you. Check out a summary of some of the main public announcements this month (September 2025).

Alcohol licence applications

Premises: The Magnum Hotel, Timber Beach Road, Sunderland, SR5 3XG

Notice is given that AG Sunderland Ltd has applied to Sunderland City Council for a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003.

Representations regarding the application must be made in writing to the Council or by emailing [email protected] no later than 8th October 2025.

Premises: Bar 61 -16 Park Lane, Sunderland SR1 3NX

Notice is given that Angola Bramley and Kelly Blenkinsop have applied to Sunderland City Council for a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003.

Representations regarding the application must be made In writing to the Council or by emailing [email protected] no later than 1st August 2025.

Premises: Front Street Store and Post Office, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton-le-Spring DH59NJ.

Licensable Activities: Sale by retail of alcohol - every day (06:00 - 00:00). Representations regarding the application must be made in writing to the Council or by emailing [email protected]. uk no later than 6th October 2025.

Premises: The Korean Spoon, 3 Fawcett Street, Sunderland, SR1 1SJ.

Notice is hereby given that Guangcheng Shi & Yuqiu Meng have applied to Sunderland City Council for a premises licence.

Anyone wishing to make representations must do so in writing to: Licensing Section, Sunderland City Council, City Hall, Plater Way, Sunderland, SR1 3AA or by emailing [email protected] by 29th September 2025.

Premises: Grosvenor Casino, 6 Lambton Street, Sunderland, Postcode: SR1 1TP.

TOR, Saint-Cloud Way, Maidenhead, Postcode: SL6 8BN is applying under Section 187 of the Gambling Act 2005 to vary a Converted Casino Premises Licence under that Act.

The application is to vary the licence as follows: to vary the casino premises licence into an extended converted casino licence pursuant to Part 5 of Schedule 1 of The Gambling Act 2005.

An amended plan has been submitted with the application; there are no physical changes to the premises and the licensable area of the entire casino has not changed.

Any of the following persons may make representations in writing to the licensing authority about the application: A person who lives sufficiently close to the premises to be likely to be affected by the authorised activities. A person who has business interests that might be affected by the authorised activities. A person who represents someone in any of the above two categories.

Traffic and Roads (September 2025)

Location: Washington footpath 70 and C2C bridleway.

Sunderland City Council gives notice that on 29th August 2025 it made an Order under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which is to temporarily prohibit all pedestrian, cycle and equestrian traffic from the sections of footpath and bridleway described in the schedule. The Order is required to allow for public path improvement works to take place on or near the footpath and bridleway. The area effected is Washington Footpath 70 for its entire extent; and C2C Bridleway from Barmston Lane to Wood House Farm.

Location: Perth Court

The Secretary of State authorises the stopping up (closing) of four areas of Perth Court, two lengths of unnamed footpath which lie off Perth Court, an irregular shaped area of highway which lies to the east of North Moor Road and a southern part width of unnamed highway as leads off Perth Court at Sunderland, in the City of Sunderland. This is to enable development as permitted by Sunderland City Council under reference 21/01001/FU4.

Location: Benedict Road from its junction with Harbour View to its junction with Bede Street; and Roker Avenue Northeast bound, from its junction with Dame Dorothy Street for a distance of 20 metres.

Sunderland City Council gives notice that it intends to make an Order under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which is to temporarily prohibit all vehicle traffic from the sections of carriageways described in the location. The Order is required to facilitate gas main repair works. The order will come into force on 27th October 2025.

Location: Mount Road from its junction with Ettrick Grove to its junction with Ettrick Grove East Back; Kitchener Street from its junction with Ettrick Grove to its junction with Ettrick Grove East Back; Nora Street from its junction with Ettrick Grove to its junction with Ettrick Grove East Back; and Cleveland Road from its junction with Ettrick Grove to its junction with Ettrick Grove East Back.

Sunderland City Council gives notice that it intends to make an Order under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which is to temporarily prohibit all vehicle traffic from the sections of carriageways described in the location. The Order is required to facilitate gas main repair works. The order will come into force on 15th October 2025.

Location: Saint Gabriel’s Avenue from its junction with Chester Road to the extended south-eastern property boundary of 2 Saint Gabriel’s Avenue and Cranford Terrace for its entire extent.

Sunderland City Council gives notice that it intends to make an Order under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to temporarily prohibit all vehicles in the described location. The Order is required to facilitate gas main repair works on or near the road. The Order will come into operation on 29th October 2025.

Location: A1018 Ryhope Spur northbound carriageway, Seaton

The Council made the Order under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 as amended, to prohibit all vehicular traffic from proceeding on the following length of road. A1018 Ryhope Spur northbound dual carriageway from its junction with A19 at Seaton to enable carriageway resurfacing works to be undertaken.

Location: Closure of Gray Road and prohibition of right hand turn

Sunderland City Council gives notice that it intends to make an Order under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to temporarily (i) prohibit all vehicles along Gray Road from its junction with Ryhope Road to the access / egress of Hammerton Hall and (ii) prohibit right-hand turns from Ryhope Road onto Gray Road and vice versa.

The Order is required to facilitate gas main repair works on or near the road.