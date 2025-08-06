National Worldplaceholder image
All the July food hygiene ratings for Sunderland eateries and takeaways including a one star rating

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 6th Aug 2025, 16:15 BST

The Food Standards Agency has published its food hygiene ratings for the month of July and a number of Sunderland eateries and takeaways feature on the inspection list.

Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.

Community cafes, restaurants and takeaways all feature on the July inspection list. Check out the list below to see the scores given to each venue.

These are the food hygiene ratings published at the time of writing and may be subject to change if improvements are made.

Penshaw Tea Room at East Barnwell Farm, Chester Road, Houghton-Le-Spring was given a five star rating.

1. Penshaw Tea Room

Penshaw Tea Room at East Barnwell Farm, Chester Road, Houghton-Le-Spring was given a five star rating. Photo: jpi media

Houghton Health Box on Newbottle Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, was given a five star rating.

2. Houghton Health Box

Houghton Health Box on Newbottle Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, was given a five star rating. | Google Photo: Google

Karting North East at Warden Law Motorsport Centre, Hangmans Lane, Sunderland was given a five star rating.

3. Karting North East

Karting North East at Warden Law Motorsport Centre, Hangmans Lane, Sunderland was given a five star rating. | Google Photo: Google

Haddington Vale Community Cafe at 1 Haddington Vale, Knightswood, Sunderland was given a five star rating.

4. Haddington Vale Community Cafe

Haddington Vale Community Cafe at 1 Haddington Vale, Knightswood, Sunderland was given a five star rating. | Google Photo: Google

