Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.

Community cafes, restaurants and takeaways all feature on the July inspection list. Check out the list below to see the scores given to each venue.

These are the food hygiene ratings published at the time of writing and may be subject to change if improvements are made.

Penshaw Tea Room Penshaw Tea Room at East Barnwell Farm, Chester Road, Houghton-Le-Spring was given a five star rating.

Houghton Health Box Houghton Health Box on Newbottle Street, Houghton-Le-Spring, was given a five star rating.

Karting North East Karting North East at Warden Law Motorsport Centre, Hangmans Lane, Sunderland was given a five star rating.