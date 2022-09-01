'Alien' and 'obtrusive' extension plans for Washington home rejected by city development chiefs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for the Woodlands cul de sac in, Rickleton, in Washington.

This included a first floor extension, to enlarge two existing bedrooms and add an en-suite to a third.

But despite a lack of objection from neighbours, local authority decision-makers elected to turn the scheme down.

Plans for the home in Woodlands, in Rickleton, Washington, were labelled "alien" and "obtrusive" by planning chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report raised concerns about the designs, particularly a proposed flat roof at the front of the property, which council planners argued would “introduce an alien and obtrusive feature into the street scene”.

It added the development would clash with the council’s Development Management Supplementary Planning Document (SPD), which sets out guidelines on alterations and extensions.

According to the report: “The properties within the cul de sac comprise various house types, but all incorporate pitched roofs.

“The proposal will introduce a flat roof to the front of the property, which is not a characteristic of the properties within the area.

“The development will introduce an alien and obtrusive feature to the detriment of the visual amenities of the area and contrary to policy BH1 and section two of the Development Management SPD.”

The applicant has the right to contest the planning decision by lodging an appeal with the government through the national Planning Inspectorate.