Air Ambulance called to Sunderland incident during busy weekend for service

It was a busy weekend for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who were called to 11 incidents across the weekend, including here in Sunderland.

The call outs included a road traffic collision, an assault, a cardiac arrest, four falls, two medical incidents, a primary care transfer and a sport and leisure incident.

The air ambulance first took to the air to deal with an incident in Sunderland, followed by a call out to South Shields.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service had to land in Sunderland. | GNAAS

A GNAAS spokesperson said: “On Saturday our critical care team was activated at 9am to reports of a fall in Sunderland.

“We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 9.13am.

“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess a patient.

“On Saturday our critical care team was activated at 12.57pm to reports of a fall in South Shields.

“We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 1.11pm. Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before airlifting them to hospital.”

In total the Air Ambulance was called to eight incidents in the North East and three in Cumbria.