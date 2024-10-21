Air Ambulance called to Sunderland incident during busy weekend for service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The call outs included a road traffic collision, an assault, a cardiac arrest, four falls, two medical incidents, a primary care transfer and a sport and leisure incident.
The air ambulance first took to the air to deal with an incident in Sunderland, followed by a call out to South Shields.
A GNAAS spokesperson said: “On Saturday our critical care team was activated at 9am to reports of a fall in Sunderland.
“We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 9.13am.
“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess a patient.
“On Saturday our critical care team was activated at 12.57pm to reports of a fall in South Shields.
“We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 1.11pm. Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before airlifting them to hospital.”
In total the Air Ambulance was called to eight incidents in the North East and three in Cumbria.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.