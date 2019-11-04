Admire the marvellous Murton mural charting the village's proud heritage

The 200ft-plus wide creation features Murton’s former colliery, railway and bus stations, outdoor swimming pool, football club stand, cricket pavilion and dog track.

Existing landmarks such as the war memorial and pigeon crees as well as mining banners are also honoured by artist Keith Musgrove.

Mr Musgrove, 56, spent around a fortnight over a three-month period completing the mainly grey mural.

The Murton mural painted by artist Keith Musgrove. Picture by FRANK REID

The self-employed portrait and mural artist said: “It is the biggest thing I have ever done.

“I am normally used to painting Disney and Harry Potter murals in bedrooms.”

The 6ft-high mural has been painted on a breeze block wall behind a timber yard in Woods Terrace.

Mr Musgrove said: “I was doing a bit of work in the timber yard and they said it would be nice to do something on the wall.

The colliery aerial flights over Murton, near to where Dalton Park is now, features in the new mural.

“I said I did not think that I would have enough to fill the wall. Then once I started it was a case of what do I leave out?”

The yard, the village’s Glebe Centre and the Junior Club are also involved in the project.

Further details will be revealed at a November opening ceremony.

Mr Musgrove, who lives nearby, said: “I am very pleased with it and the reaction has been positive so far.

Miners with a banner in the close up of the new Murton mural. Picture by FRANK REID

“When I nip to the Co-op for a bottle of milk I get stopped three or four times about it by people.”

The colliery features heavily, with Mr Musgrove adding: “My dad was a miner so I have a soft spot for it.”

Murton Railway Station, above, features in the new mural.