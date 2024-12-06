Hundreds of abandoned and poorly animals in Sunderland are set for a bumper Christmas thanks to £1,400 worth of donated pet food, bedding and toys to two animal rescue charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of sachets of cat food, over 100 tins of pet food and 631 litres of cat litter were today (December 6) collected by animal charities Pawz for Thought and Happier Days for Strays.

The money was raised and items donated by the Sunderland Spiritualist Church as part of their annual festive giveaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland Spiritualist Church committee members hand over animal shelter donation supplies to Pawz for Thought's Lorraine Thornton and Happier Days for Strays' Chloe Hunter. | sn

Based in Sunderland, Pawz for Thought provides temporary accommodation for animals who are ill or are seeking adoption.

This year (2024) they have carried out 6,800 rescues alone.

Volunteer Lorraine Thornton said: “This is an amazing donation which will really see us through the winter. Over the Christmas period we will use about 6,000 sachets of cat food to feed not just the cats but other animals such as hedgehogs.

“There’s also towels and bedding which will come in really handy. We cover the area from Blyth down to Whitby, but we don’t get any public funding and so are entirely dependent on people’s kindness and donations like this.

“We have seen a 30% increase in animals being abandoned as people are struggling with the cost of living and can’t afford to look after and feed their animals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also based in Sunderland, Happier Days for Strays provides food support for people struggling with the cost of feeding their pets and also provides foster homes for stray animals whilst they look to find a new home.

Volunteer Chloe Hunter said: “This is an amazing donation which will really help people struggling with the cost of everything over Christmas.

“This food will be donated to pet foster homes and owners who we know need help. We rely on donations like this in order to provide our support.”

The donation was organised by Sunderland Spiritualist Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treasurer Stephen Hutchinson, 77, said: “We all love animals and wanted to do something to help. They can’t speak for themselves and so it’s satisfying to know all these donations are going to support local animals.

“My sister was already donating to Pawz for Thought and Happier Days for Strays and so we thought these were two ideal local charities to help.”