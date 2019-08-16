Northumbria Police has launched an investigation after the driver died in the collision on the outskirts of Houghton.

Emergency services attended and the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle a black Ford Fiesta, received treatment but tragically was declared deceased at the scene.

Firefighters and police on the scene of the collision on the A690 near Houghton Cut.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing and police are now appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

The road reopened shortly after 5pm.

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the scene at 11.34am to a report of a collision and it sent a double-crewed ambulance, a rapid response paramedic and two of its Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart).

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police's Motor Patrols Department, said: "This is a serious collision that has sadly led to the death of the driver.

Accident investigators gather information at the scene of the fatal collision.

"We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish exactly what has happened and need any witnesses to come forward.

"If you were in the area and saw what happened, or saw the vehicle involved in the minutes before the crash, or has any dashcam footage, is asked to call us."

The A690 was closed eastbound at the bottom of Houghton Cut as a result of the collision, with traffic being diverted from the A690 onto the A182 by officers, causing some delays in the area.

The road was also closed westbound for a short period of time to allow for the recovery of the vehicle.

Investigations have been carried at the scene.

Go North East said it diverted services wards Houghton via New Herrington and Newbottle after the route was closed off.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 356 16/08/19 or report it online at the Northumbria Police website.