A690 reopened following fatal crash near Houghton Cut
A man has died after his car left the A690 Durham Road near Houghton Cut, police have confirmed.
Northumbria Police has launched an investigation after the driver died in the collision on the outskirts of Houghton.
At about 11.25am on Friday, August 16, police received a report that a vehicle had left the east bound side of the A690 near the Houghton Cut, with the road closed off to traffic.
Emergency services attended and the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle a black Ford Fiesta, received treatment but tragically was declared deceased at the scene.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing and police are now appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
The road reopened shortly after 5pm.
The North East Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the scene at 11.34am to a report of a collision and it sent a double-crewed ambulance, a rapid response paramedic and two of its Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart).
Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police's Motor Patrols Department, said: "This is a serious collision that has sadly led to the death of the driver.
"We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish exactly what has happened and need any witnesses to come forward.
"If you were in the area and saw what happened, or saw the vehicle involved in the minutes before the crash, or has any dashcam footage, is asked to call us."
The A690 was closed eastbound at the bottom of Houghton Cut as a result of the collision, with traffic being diverted from the A690 onto the A182 by officers, causing some delays in the area.
The road was also closed westbound for a short period of time to allow for the recovery of the vehicle.
Go North East said it diverted services wards Houghton via New Herrington and Newbottle after the route was closed off.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 356 16/08/19 or report it online at the Northumbria Police website.