A1(M) reopens after being closed due to concerns for the welfare of woman on a bridge

The carriageway was closed between Junction 62 for Durham City and Junction 61 for Bowburn as police officers looked to deal with the incident.
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called shortly before 4am, this morning following reports of a concerns for a woman on the A181 bridge over the A1(M).
“A full road closure was put in place at J62. Emergency services attended and the woman is now receiving the appropriate care.
“The road has now reopened.”
