Loading...

A1(M) reopens after being closed due to concerns for the welfare of woman on a bridge

The A1(M) southbound was closed early this morning (May 3) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman on a bridge above the carriageway.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 11:41 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The carriageway was closed between Junction 62 for Durham City and Junction 61 for Bowburn as police officers looked to deal with the incident.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called shortly before 4am, this morning following reports of a concerns for a woman on the A181 bridge over the A1(M).

“A full road closure was put in place at J62. Emergency services attended and the woman is now receiving the appropriate care.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“The road has now reopened.”

Read More

Read More
Call for action on 'rat run' concerns over Downhill Lane near A19 - residents' p...
The A1(M) southbound was closed near Durham after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman on a bridge.
PoliceEmergency services