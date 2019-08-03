'A great man' - your tributes to former Sunderland mayor Brian Dodds
A former mayor of Sunderland has been remembered by Echo readers in a series of touching tributes.
He first sat on Sunderland’s council in 1970 and represented Humbledon, Ryhope, Fulwell and Pallion wards during his tenure.
Mr Dodds also served as mayor in 2000-2001.
‘A true gentleman’, he was honoured by his family and colleagues for his dedication and contribution to Sunderland life, and its people.
Ahead of his funeral at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday, August 9, Echo readers got in touch to share their own messages.
Here are some of your tributes from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Victoria Rate: “A true gentleman, who will be sadly missed. Condolences to Sylvia, Caroline and Melanie.”
Norma Wright: “Such sad news. A lovely man, a lovely couple. Sincere condolences to Sylvia and family. RIP.”
Martin Dent: “So sad a true gentleman forever in our memories.”
Paul Nesbitt: “So sorry Sylvia, Melaine, Caroline for the loss of such a lovely man have so many memories.”
Alison Burnell: “He was a good bloke, very generous with his time for those less fortunate.”
Juliana Heron: “So sad our thoughts are with his family a true gentleman.”
Malcolm Dixon: “Having been a friend of Brian since Junior School ,he was the nicest man I have ever met, never a bad word for anyone. I will miss you a lot.”
John Stoker: “Brian was a great friend. Sincere condolences to Sylvia and family.”
Hilda-Jim Edwards: “RIP condolence to all concerned.”
Dionne Nesbitt: “So sorry for your loss Sylvia, Caroline, Melanie he was a lovely man.”
Pam Todd: “Brian was a lovely man, served well as a Labour councillor in Ryhope amongst many other philanthropic efforts. A great loss.”
Malcolm Dixon: “I will miss you as everyone else will, my thoughts are with Sylvie, Melanie and Caroline and family, a great man who will be sadly missed.”
Gladys Gibson: “You will be missed Brian.”
Malcolm Dixon: “I will miss you as everyone else.”