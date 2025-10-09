A godsend - Sunderland mum praises outreach hospice care for daughter

“The Outreach team at St Oswald’s Hospice are a godsend” - the words of Sunderland mum Stacey whose daughter Ellie-Mai is being supported by the hospice’s dedicated team.

Ellie-Mai, 16, has complex medical needs, and is supported by St Oswald’s Children and Young Adults Outreach Service.

16-year-old Ellie-Mai. | St Oswald’s Hospice

Stacey said: “The Outreach team are a godsend. They give me a break and allow me to spend some quality time with Ellie Mai’s brother, Lewiee, while Ellie-Mai enjoys time out of the house doing things she loves.

“Knowing she’s happy and cared for means the world to me as a mum. It’s given us all a bit of breathing space and has made such a difference to our lives.”

Stacey and Ellie-Mai are just one of many families across the region who benefit from the respite service provided by St Oswald’s.

As well as providing specialist palliative and end of life care at its base in Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne, St Oswald’s Hospice supports people across the North East through a wide range of community-based services – including outreach for children and families, specialist lymphoedema clinics, and bereavement support.

Stacey wanted to publicise the support she has received as part of Hospice Care Week which celebrates the many ways hospices care for people in the local community.

Steph Edusei, Chief Executive at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “Hospice Care Week is about showing people that hospice care is so much more than they might expect.

“When people first hear the word ‘hospice’, they often think only of the very end of life. “But as Stacey’s story shows, it’s really about bringing comfort and support when and where it matters most – whether that means giving families a break, helping someone manage their life-limiting condition, or supporting people through grief.

“Our services are free and open to everyone, and we want people to know they don’t have to struggle on their own. Whatever your age, whatever your story, there’s a team here to listen, care and walk alongside you.”