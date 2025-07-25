1 . Full house

The event at The Fire Station kicks off a four-day BBC Proms in the North East with a programme of world-class music, from July 24-27. It saw the world famous Proms being held in Sunderland for the first time in a collaboration with The Glasshouse in Gateshead, who’ve been bringing the musical event to the region since 2022. The BBC Proms is the world’s biggest classical music festival, best known for its summer season at London’s Royal Albert Hall. | Thomas Jackson