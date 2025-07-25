9 wonderful pictures of world class music in Sunderland for BBC Proms

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 25th Jul 2025, 10:26 BST

World class music came to Wearside last night, July 24, as, for the first time ever, Sunderland hosted the BBC Proms.

The Fire Station hosted the opening night of the Proms in the region, which continues at The Glasshouse in Gateshead. Here’s some great shots from the night as captured by Thomas Jackson.

The event at The Fire Station kicks off a four-day BBC Proms in the North East with a programme of world-class music, from July 24-27. It saw the world famous Proms being held in Sunderland for the first time in a collaboration with The Glasshouse in Gateshead, who’ve been bringing the musical event to the region since 2022. The BBC Proms is the world’s biggest classical music festival, best known for its summer season at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

1. Full house

The event at The Fire Station kicks off a four-day BBC Proms in the North East with a programme of world-class music, from July 24-27. It saw the world famous Proms being held in Sunderland for the first time in a collaboration with The Glasshouse in Gateshead, who’ve been bringing the musical event to the region since 2022. The BBC Proms is the world’s biggest classical music festival, best known for its summer season at London’s Royal Albert Hall. | Thomas Jackson

Photo Sales
In recent years, the Proms has grown beyond the capital to reach new audiences across the UK and has found a new home in the North East, with The Fire Station now joining as a key partner. Genre-defying trumpeter Theo Croker was among last night's highlights.

2. Hitting the right note

In recent years, the Proms has grown beyond the capital to reach new audiences across the UK and has found a new home in the North East, with The Fire Station now joining as a key partner. Genre-defying trumpeter Theo Croker was among last night's highlights. | Thomas Jackson

Photo Sales
Jazz saxophonist, hip-hop artist, curator and presenter Soweto Kinch headlined with his BBC Radio 3 Round Midnight Prom

3. Real crowd pleaser

Jazz saxophonist, hip-hop artist, curator and presenter Soweto Kinch headlined with his BBC Radio 3 Round Midnight Prom | Thomas Jackson

Photo Sales
Tamsin Austin, Venue Director, The Fire Station, said: “To open the BBC Proms weekend in Sunderland and Gateshead here at The Fire Station is a proud and exciting moment. The Fire Station has always championed bold programming and brilliant artists, and this event is exactly that. Soweto Kinch’s Prom, featuring jazz / hip hop trumpeter Theo Croker, pianist Joe Webb’s dynamic trio, and our own Rivkala shows the talent and creative spirit we have in the city. We’re thrilled to be part of it.”

4. Joe Webb Trio

Tamsin Austin, Venue Director, The Fire Station, said: “To open the BBC Proms weekend in Sunderland and Gateshead here at The Fire Station is a proud and exciting moment. The Fire Station has always championed bold programming and brilliant artists, and this event is exactly that. Soweto Kinch’s Prom, featuring jazz / hip hop trumpeter Theo Croker, pianist Joe Webb’s dynamic trio, and our own Rivkala shows the talent and creative spirit we have in the city. We’re thrilled to be part of it.” | Thomas Jackson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PromsMusicSunderlandGateshead
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice