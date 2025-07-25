The Fire Station hosted the opening night of the Proms in the region, which continues at The Glasshouse in Gateshead. Here’s some great shots from the night as captured by Thomas Jackson.
1. Full house
The event at The Fire Station kicks off a four-day BBC Proms in the North East with a programme of world-class music, from July 24-27. It saw the world famous Proms being held in Sunderland for the first time in a collaboration with The Glasshouse in Gateshead, who’ve been bringing the musical event to the region since 2022. The BBC Proms is the world’s biggest classical music festival, best known for its summer season at London’s Royal Albert Hall. | Thomas Jackson
2. Hitting the right note
In recent years, the Proms has grown beyond the capital to reach new audiences across the UK and has found a new home in the North East, with The Fire Station now joining as a key partner. Genre-defying trumpeter Theo Croker was among last night's highlights. | Thomas Jackson
3. Real crowd pleaser
Jazz saxophonist, hip-hop artist, curator and presenter Soweto Kinch headlined with his BBC Radio 3 Round Midnight Prom | Thomas Jackson
4. Joe Webb Trio
Tamsin Austin, Venue Director, The Fire Station, said: “To open the BBC Proms weekend in Sunderland and Gateshead here at The Fire Station is a proud and exciting moment. The Fire Station has always championed bold programming and brilliant artists, and this event is exactly that. Soweto Kinch’s Prom, featuring jazz / hip hop trumpeter Theo Croker, pianist Joe Webb’s dynamic trio, and our own Rivkala shows the talent and creative spirit we have in the city. We’re thrilled to be part of it.” | Thomas Jackson
