The latest event at Backhouse Park in Ashbrooke saw more than 150 people gather for a Children’s Day at the park, which also coincided with the forthcoming Refugee Week.
Organised by ICOS (International Community Association of Sunderland), it saw families enjoying the new equipment at the play park and more.
St Michael’s ward councillor, Michael Dixon, said: “Myself and ward colleagues were very pleased to support the occasion with some of our own allocated funding working with The East Area Committee at the council, being very attracted to the idea of a Children's Day as its major theme
“It was, therefore, a great sight to see the park's play area, which has quite recently benefitted from added equipment obtained through teamwork between ICOS, Sunderland Council and the St Michael's Councillors, so full of children of various nationalities, really enjoying themselves.
“There were also many other stalls to keep the children entertained and families well-fed and for a few hours it was a really great example of communities getting together and having a fun-time on a sunny Saturday afternoon. My colleague, Cllr Antony Mullen, also came along and we both extend sincere congratulations for all the hard work by the team at ICOS for providing yet another successful event.”
1. Community spirit
Cllr Dixon added: "Like countless people of all ages, I have a really close attachment to Backhouse Park, having lived in the locality since childhood. In recent years, the park has been greatly improved thanks to the tireless efforts of our East Rangers, led by Daniel Krzyszczak and his team of wonderful helpers, either local or from other countries. Daniel, who gets good support from the council's staff, has worked very closely with us as St Michael's councillors and has introduced many new ideas and projects, making the park so interesting. This follows on from the excellent and devoted work, over many years, by the Friends of the Park, with the late Mary Todner their driving force behind countless events." | ICOS
2. Fun in the sun
The ICOS team organises dozens of events at the park each year, such as educational workshops, tree planting, planting a wild meadow and installing hedgehog homes. | ICOS
3. More fun for all
New play equipment was installed at the park last year. Additions include children's fitness equipment as well as a wheelchair accessible roundabout. | ICOS
4. Making the most of our green spaces
Daniel said: "Our projects bring together people from a variety of backgrounds, including refugees, asylum seekers, and local residents living in close proximity to create connection to a local green space." | ICOS
