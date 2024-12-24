9 pictures from Sunderland city centre on Christmas Eve morning 2024

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Dec 2024, 13:17 GMT

From last minute gifts to raising a glass at new pubs, plenty of people were out and about in Sunderland city centre on Christmas Eve morning.

Here’s some snapshots as Wearside gears up for Christmas Day.

The new Three Stories pub was busy, as it has been across the weekend leading up to Christmas.

1. A new chapter

The new Three Stories pub was busy, as it has been across the weekend leading up to Christmas. | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen in Sunniside was busy prepping for Christmas dinners thanks to the generosity of local businesses and fundraisers.

2. Supporting the community

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen in Sunniside was busy prepping for Christmas dinners thanks to the generosity of local businesses and fundraisers. | Sunderland Echo

Getting some last minute bits in at Jacky White's Market.

3. Local favourites

Getting some last minute bits in at Jacky White's Market. | Sunderland Echo

The new Keel Square Pavilion has been displaying Christmas scenes throughout the festivities. The temporary structure will be a focal point of EXPO Sunderland taking place in 2025 / 2026.

4. Have yourself a Mackem little Christmas

The new Keel Square Pavilion has been displaying Christmas scenes throughout the festivities. The temporary structure will be a focal point of EXPO Sunderland taking place in 2025 / 2026. | Sunderland Echo

