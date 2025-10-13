The words of Sunderland CEO Patrick Melia who was reflecting on a "transformative" year for Sunderland as he addressed business leaders at the Stadium of Light.

Mr Melia said: "I always thought 2025 would be a big year for Sunderland. For too long Sunderland has been called a city but didn't feel like one. That is now starting to change.”

Mr Melia was reflecting on the regeneration currently taking place as he spoke at the opening event of the city's Business Week.

Reflecting on 2025, Me Melia said: “The Maker and Faber buildings are now completed bringing jobs into the city centre whilst the outside of the new Eye Hospital has been unveiled - a development which will bring 150,000 people into the city each year.

“On Saturday (October 18) we’ve got the opening of Keel Crossing which is really going to change how the city operates.

“The new apartments on the old Vaux site are ongoing, meaning more people living in the city centre, whilst the new Culture House building is set to open in the spring.

“With the City Hall now becoming more vibrant with more people, the city’s landscape is really changing.

“We are still not where we want to be as a city but there is now a belief that Sunderland has a really bright future. Sunderland is starting to behave like a city.”

Mr Melia believes a key moment which encapsulates the changing perceptions of Sunderland as a city was in August when the Stadium of Light hosted the opening game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

He said: “That was a fantastic day when Sunderland really did feel like an important city. The sun was shining, crowds were enjoying Keel Square and you could really feel the change that has taken place.

“There were visitors from all over the world in Sunderland that day and they all said this is an amazing city.”

Checkout nine key developments which have helped to transform Sunderland’s skyline and helped it to “feel more like a city”.

1 . New Eye Hospital The outside of Sunderland's new £48m Eye Hospital was unveiled last week. The building is due to be completed in spring 2026 and is expected to bring around 150,000 people a year into the city centre. | South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust Photo: South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust Photo Sales

2 . Maker & Faber Maker & Faber are two all-electric, low-energy office buildings . Part of the £600m Riverside Sunderland regeneration, the buildings deliver nearly 157,000 sq ft of top-grade office space overlooking the River Wear. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . City Hall The home of Sunderland Council, City Hall was officially opened in March 2022. | - Photo Sales