2 . Legacy of friendship

The money will be used to help support the development of Super Brad’s Pad, a holiday home in Scarborough dedicated to creating joyful experiences for children with life-limiting conditions and their families. The former professional footballer has long supported the Bradley Lowery Foundation and since young SAFC fan Bradley lost his battle with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma in 2017, Jermain has continued to champion the Foundation’s mission to ensure that Bradley’s spirit and message of hope lives on. | Sunderland Echo