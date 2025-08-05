The Sunderland hero was at East Durham College, Peterlee, to catch up with Bradley Lowery’s mam Gemma as he presented a cheque for £70,000 to the foundation set up in much-missed Brad’s name.
1. Fantastic show of support
Jermain was at East Durham Collage, Peterlee, for a cheque presentation with Bradley's mam Gemma Lowery. | Sunderland Echo
2. Legacy of friendship
The money will be used to help support the development of Super Brad’s Pad, a holiday home in Scarborough dedicated to creating joyful experiences for children with life-limiting conditions and their families. The former professional footballer has long supported the Bradley Lowery Foundation and since young SAFC fan Bradley lost his battle with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma in 2017, Jermain has continued to champion the Foundation’s mission to ensure that Bradley’s spirit and message of hope lives on. | Sunderland Echo
3. Red and white army
Jermain joined in with children on a summer football camp during the cheque presentation. | Sunderland Echo
4. A special bond
The charity’s CEO and Bradley’s mam, Gemma said: “Jermain’s generosity is a testament to the bond he shared with Bradley and our organisation. His support allows us to help create lasting memories for families who need it most. We are incredibly grateful for his continued involvement and belief in our cause.” | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.