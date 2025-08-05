7 fantastic shots of Jermain Defoe enjoying a kickabout as he catches up with Bradley Lowery's mam

Former Black Cat striker Jermain Defoe was back enjoying a kickabout in the North East today, August 5.

The Sunderland hero was at East Durham College, Peterlee, to catch up with Bradley Lowery’s mam Gemma as he presented a cheque for £70,000 to the foundation set up in much-missed Brad’s name.

1. Fantastic show of support

The money will be used to help support the development of Super Brad’s Pad, a holiday home in Scarborough dedicated to creating joyful experiences for children with life-limiting conditions and their families. The former professional footballer has long supported the Bradley Lowery Foundation and since young SAFC fan Bradley lost his battle with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma in 2017, Jermain has continued to champion the Foundation’s mission to ensure that Bradley’s spirit and message of hope lives on.

2. Legacy of friendship

Jermain joined in with children on a summer football camp during the cheque presentation.

3. Red and white army

The charity’s CEO and Bradley’s mam, Gemma said: “Jermain’s generosity is a testament to the bond he shared with Bradley and our organisation. His support allows us to help create lasting memories for families who need it most. We are incredibly grateful for his continued involvement and belief in our cause.”

4. A special bond

