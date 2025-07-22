7 fantastic shots of dolphins dancing off Sunderland seafront this morning

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 10:37 BST

The early bird catches the best shot of the dolphins!

Kayaker Mark Taylor had the best seat in the house when he captured these shots of dolphins dancing on the Roker Riviera at 5.30am this morning, July 22.

The dolphins dancing against the backdrop of Roker Pier.

1. Pier we go

The dolphins dancing against the backdrop of Roker Pier. | Mark Taylor

Mark captured some great up close shots from his kayak

2. Up close

Mark captured some great up close shots from his kayak | Mark Taylor

There's been lots of dolphin sightings this year.

3. Fintastic

There's been lots of dolphin sightings this year. | Mark Taylor

Catching their breakfast this morning.

4. Pure shores

Catching their breakfast this morning. | Mark Taylor

