37 pictures of runners taking part in the Sunderland 10k event

Pictures here by Kevin Brady.
1. Keeping warm before the start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.
Keeping warm before the start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.
Start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.
Start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.
Start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.
Photo: Kevin Brady