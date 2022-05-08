Loading...
Fun on the run.

37 pictures of runners taking part in the Sunderland 10k event

Sun shone happily down on runners taking part in the 10k event on Sunday morning, with a host of well-known faces among them, including Sunderland Olympian Aly Dixon, who was first woman across the line.

By Ross Robertson
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 3:53 pm

Pictures here by Kevin Brady.

1. Keeping warm before the start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.

Keeping warm before the start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. Start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.

Start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. Start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.

Start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

4. Start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.

Start of the Sunderland 10k race this morning.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 9