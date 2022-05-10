Loading...
Sunderland fans painting London red and white.

30 pictures remembering amazing scenes in Trafalgar Square as Sunderland fans painted London red and white in 2019 as supporters prepare for next Wembley trip

These were the scenes as thousands of Sunderland fans descended on Trafalgar Square in London in advance of their Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth in March 2019.

By Ross Robertson
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 1:50 pm

Black Cats supporters have had several trips to Wembley in recent years, and almost make the most of the occasion, painting London red and white.

Sadly fans were denied the chance to do the same for their triumphant trip in 2021 when the Lads picked up the Papa John’s trophy, with covid measures in place meaning fans could not attend the game or show their support by gathering together.

But these pictures show fans happy together in 2019, and could well be replicated on the day of the League One play-off final.

1. Sunderland fans in Trafalgar Square

Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans in Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland fans in Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans in Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland fans in Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans in Trafalgar Square. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland fans in Trafalgar Square. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

