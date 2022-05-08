Loading...
Sunderland City Runs half marathon this morning.

24 pictures from the Sunderland half marathon event

Scores of runners proved their metal on the longest of the Sunderland City Runs events.

By Ross Robertson
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 5:35 pm

Sunderland half marathon saw runners take in a 13.1 circuit of the city centre and seafront. Pictures by Kevin Brady.

1. Start of the Sunderland City Runs half marathon this morning.

Start of the Sunderland City Runs half marathon this morning.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. Sunderland City Runs half marathon this morning.

Sunderland City Runs half marathon this morning.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. Sunderland City Runs half marathon this morning.

Sunderland City Runs half marathon this morning.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

4. Sunderland City Runs half marathon this morning.

Sunderland City Runs half marathon this morning.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 6