24 emotional pictures from Southwick's Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022

A Sunderland community pulled out all the stops for Remembrance Sunday 2022.
A moving service took place on Remembrance Sunday, which some of those taking part in First World War dress.
1. Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022:Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022
Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022.:Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022
Photo: Barry Barraclough
2. Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022:Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022
Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022.:Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022
Photo: Barry Barraclough
3. Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022:Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022
Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022.:Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022
Photo: Barry Barraclough
4. Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022:Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022
Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022.:Southwick Remembrance Sunday commemorations 2022
Photo: Barry Barraclough