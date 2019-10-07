22 photos of the Houghton Feast 2019 carnival parade. Can you spot yourself?
There’s plenty still to come from Houghton Feast as it has made a return for 2019 and many flocked to enjoy the carnival parade.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 10:20 am
Updated
Monday, 7th October 2019, 13:35 pm
On Saturday, October 5, Houghton Feast hosted its spectacular carnival. The community production saw a parade from the Library car park through Newbottle Street into the Broadway before a finish at the Dairy Lane entrance to Rectory Park. Can you spot yourself in these photos of the parade?