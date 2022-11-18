News you can trust since 1873
South Tyneside celebrates Children in Need

21 of your best Children in Need photos as Sunderland celebrates Pudsey

Children in Need is back and as families across Sunderland enjoy a day of fundraising, we look at some of your best Children in Need photos

By Sam Johnson
4 minutes ago

Families across Sunderland have been fundraising for Children in Need and dressing up for the occasion.

We asked you to send in your best Children in Need photos of the day and you didn’t disappoint.

Here are 21 of your best Children in Need photos as Sunderland celebrates Pudsey

1. Violet

Violet, aged four

Photo: Other 3rd party

2. Archie

Archie, aged five

Photo: Other 3rd party

3. JJ and Tammy

Five year old JJ and Tammy, three

Photo: Other 3rd party

4. Pudsey Crew

Briella Enzo and Romeo and dog Xena

Photo: Other 3rd party

