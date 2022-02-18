We put a call out on our social media pages for readers to share the funniest pictures of their pets, and the results are really something to enjoy!

From sleepy cats and excited dogs, here are 21 of your best pictures for Love Your Pet Day on Sunday, February 20.

The annual celebration is aimed at shining a light on the special relationships families have with their pets, and spreading the love for them.

Thank you to everyone who sent in a photo! We couldn’t feature them all this time but we may use more of them in future.

1. Chilling out Princess the cat takes a breather ... but wasn't expecting to be caught on camera! Photo: Gail Rossiter Photo Sales

2. Forty winks It may not look comfortable to us, but this odd position isn't stopping puppy Jasper from enjoying his nap. Photo: Stacy Stobbs Photo Sales

3. Selfie Jasper's cheeky smile is bringing the sunshine we need to a grey and chilly weekend! Photo: Ellie O'Brien Photo Sales

4. Tea for two Sadie keeps watch over the tea and doughnuts - but that's not to say she's sharing with you. Photo: Leianne Hunter Photo Sales