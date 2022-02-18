We put a call out on our social media pages for readers to share the funniest pictures of their pets, and the results are really something to enjoy!
From sleepy cats and excited dogs, here are 21 of your best pictures for Love Your Pet Day on Sunday, February 20.
The annual celebration is aimed at shining a light on the special relationships families have with their pets, and spreading the love for them.
Thank you to everyone who sent in a photo! We couldn’t feature them all this time but we may use more of them in future.
Page 1 of 5