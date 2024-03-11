Famous people from Sunderland and the schools they attended.Famous people from Sunderland and the schools they attended.
Famous people from Sunderland and the schools they attended.

19 famous people and the Sunderland schools they attended

All roads lead to Sunderland, and as such, there are an endless number of Mackem heroes we could have included in this list.
By Ross Robertson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 10:34 GMT

So here is just a small selection, included with the places they went to school.

Born in Whitley Bay in 1945, Adie was brought up in Sunderland and attended Sunderland Church High School before enjoying a lengthy career with the BBC as their chief news correspondent.

1. Kate Adie

Born in Whitley Bay in 1945, Adie was brought up in Sunderland and attended Sunderland Church High School before enjoying a lengthy career with the BBC as their chief news correspondent.

Photo Sales
Airey, third left, was born in June 1948 in Sunderland and grew up in the city before enjoying a lengthy rock music career with the likes of Gary Moore, Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath and Whitesnake. He is now keyboardist with Deep Purple

2. Don Airey

Airey, third left, was born in June 1948 in Sunderland and grew up in the city before enjoying a lengthy rock music career with the likes of Gary Moore, Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath and Whitesnake. He is now keyboardist with Deep Purple

Photo Sales
The architect and television presenter was born in Sunderland in 1974 and educated at Oxclose School, in Washington, near to where he lived.

3. George Clarke

The architect and television presenter was born in Sunderland in 1974 and educated at Oxclose School, in Washington, near to where he lived.

Photo Sales
Born in 1990, the former St Anthony's Academy pupil might not be to everyone's taste following her breakthrough appearances in reality TV show Geordie Show. Has since broadened her appeal by becoming a fashion designer and environmental campaigner.

4. Charlotte Crosby

Born in 1990, the former St Anthony's Academy pupil might not be to everyone's taste following her breakthrough appearances in reality TV show Geordie Show. Has since broadened her appeal by becoming a fashion designer and environmental campaigner.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland