19 famous people and the Sunderland schools they attended

So here is just a small selection, included with the places they went to school.
1. Kate Adie
Born in Whitley Bay in 1945, Adie was brought up in Sunderland and attended Sunderland Church High School before enjoying a lengthy career with the BBC as their chief news correspondent.
2. Don Airey
Airey, third left, was born in June 1948 in Sunderland and grew up in the city before enjoying a lengthy rock music career with the likes of Gary Moore, Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath and Whitesnake. He is now keyboardist with Deep Purple
3. George Clarke
The architect and television presenter was born in Sunderland in 1974 and educated at Oxclose School, in Washington, near to where he lived.
4. Charlotte Crosby
Born in 1990, the former St Anthony's Academy pupil might not be to everyone's taste following her breakthrough appearances in reality TV show Geordie Show. Has since broadened her appeal by becoming a fashion designer and environmental campaigner.