17 pictures of friends and families enjoying a Christmas night out in Sunderland city centre in 2021

Today we look back at the Omicron Christmas.

Covid lockdowns had long been at an end, but fears over the Omicron variant meant it was a quieter Christmas than some were expecting for 2021.

Wearsiders enjoyed themselves nonetheless.

The last Friday before Christmas (though we appreciate that will be Christmas Eve that year) is traditionally known as ‘Black Eye Friday’ due to the atmosphere of everyone letting loose on a day when many finish work for the festive period.

But these scenes show people having a pleasant time with friends and family as they look forward to Christmas.

Taking a breather Crowds gather to celebrate the festive season.

Ladies' night Friends Louise Bewick, Sophie Roberts and Tracy Knox enjoy a festive Friday night

On the town Hospital workers out celebrating the start of the Christmas festivities.

Wrapped up warm Mum Mari Fitzsimmons with daughters Diane, Julie and Mari