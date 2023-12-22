News you can trust since 1873
17 pictures of friends and families enjoying a Christmas night out in Sunderland city centre in 2021

Today we look back at the Omicron Christmas.
By Kevin Clark
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 13:04 GMT

Covid lockdowns had long been at an end, but fears over the Omicron variant meant it was a quieter Christmas than some were expecting for 2021.

Wearsiders enjoyed themselves nonetheless.

The last Friday before Christmas (though we appreciate that will be Christmas Eve that year) is traditionally known as ‘Black Eye Friday’ due to the atmosphere of everyone letting loose on a day when many finish work for the festive period.

But these scenes show people having a pleasant time with friends and family as they look forward to Christmas.

Crowds gather to celebrate the festive season.

1. Taking a breather

Crowds gather to celebrate the festive season. Photo: IAN McCLELLAND

Friends Louise Bewick, Sophie Roberts and Tracy Knox enjoy a festive Friday night

2. Ladies' night

Friends Louise Bewick, Sophie Roberts and Tracy Knox enjoy a festive Friday night Photo: IAN McCLELLAND

Hospital workers out celebrating the start of the Christmas festivities.

3. On the town

Hospital workers out celebrating the start of the Christmas festivities. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Mum Mari Fitzsimmons with daughters Diane, Julie and Mari

4. Wrapped up warm

Mum Mari Fitzsimmons with daughters Diane, Julie and Mari Photo: IAN McCLELLAND

