Readers have been sharing some great pictures of the summer break so far.

16 of your scorching summer photos as Sunderland Echo readers enjoy the holidays

The summer holidays are well and truly in session – and families across Sunderland have been making the most of the sunshine weather.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 1:17 pm

Whether you have been staying on Wearside, exploring the wider North East or enjoying a staycation one thing is for sure; there are plenty of photo opportunities for the taking!

So we asked the Echo readers to share their favourite photographs of the summer break so far. From enjoying the seaside views to picking strawberries, here are some of your top-choice snaps.

1. Beep beep!

Archie, age 7 months, cruising along the seafront in his hot ride!

Photo: Carley Smith

2. The spectator

Floyd the dog watches on as Lauren Taylor and daughter Nelly head for the water.

Photo: Lauren Taylor

3. Double trouble

Leo and Thomas at Roker.

Photo: Amy Alexandra

4. Couple goals

Tammy Leigh shared this lovely photograph of her mam and dad at the seaside.

Photo: Tammy Leigh

