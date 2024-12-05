However, for a city with such a rich history, there certainly appears to be a dearth of statues recognising their achievements and contributions to life on Wearside.
The only two I can think of are of Jack Crawford, for his heroics at the Battle of Camperdown, and of course the bronze recreation of Bob Stokoe’s dash across the Wembley turf following SAFC’s 1973 FA Cup win.
So we asked your views as to who you think deserves a statue in the city.
As you would expect there were a lot of Black Cats legends on the list, but there’s also musicians, architects, war heroes and the man who invented the FA Cup competition.
Check out theses 15 Sunderland heroes you feel deserve a statue in the city.
1. Niall Quinn
Niall Quinn played for the Black Cats between 1996 and 2002, scoring 61 goals in 203 appearances. He formed a formidable partnership with Kevin Phillips which took the club out of the Championship, followed by two seventh placed finishes in the Premier League. Niall used money from his testimonial game to help create the Niall Quinn Children's Centre at Sunderland Royal Hospital. He returned to the club as chairman in 2006. | se
2. Bob Murray.
Bob Murray was chairman of Sunderland AFC between 1986 and 2006, including two seventh placed finishes in the Premier League. Whilst his stewardship involved mixed fortunes on the pitch, Bob was responsible for enabling the club to build the Stadium of Light as well as establishing SAFC's official charity, the Foundation of Light which uses the power of football to improve the lives of disadvantaged people in the city. | UOS Photo: UOS
3. Alyson Dixon
Long distance runner Alyson Dixon represented Team GB at the Rio Olympics and in 2019. Alyson also won the 50km world championship in Brasov, Romania, setting a world record time of 3:07:20. Away from running, Alyson has worked to support the Foundation of Light and is an ambassador for St Benedict's Hospice in Sunderland. Photo: Matt Roberts
4. Dave Stewart performs a special homecoming gig at Pop Records, to launch his new album Ebony McQueen.
Born in Sunderland, Dave Stewart was part of the hugely successful band the Eurythmics with Annie Lennox. He won Best British Producer at the 1986, 1987 and 1990 Brit Awards. Dave was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020 and the duo were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.[ | Dave Stewart Photo: Dave Stewart