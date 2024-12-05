2 . Bob Murray.

Bob Murray was chairman of Sunderland AFC between 1986 and 2006, including two seventh placed finishes in the Premier League. Whilst his stewardship involved mixed fortunes on the pitch, Bob was responsible for enabling the club to build the Stadium of Light as well as establishing SAFC's official charity, the Foundation of Light which uses the power of football to improve the lives of disadvantaged people in the city. | UOS Photo: UOS