15 pictures of life in Sunderland in January 2025

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST

As the first month of 2025 draws to a close, it’s been one filled with stormy weather and new announcements for the city.

Here’s a roundup of life in Sunderland in January 2025, from events to everyday scenes captured by our photographer Stu Norton out and about in the city.

A fisherman climbs down to his fishing boat at Sunderland Fish Quay.

1. When the boat comes in

A fisherman climbs down to his fishing boat at Sunderland Fish Quay. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
January saw the arrival of Molly on St Peter's Riverside, a life-size statue honouring the women who kept Sunderland's shipyards afloat during the world wars.

2. Meeting Molly

January saw the arrival of Molly on St Peter's Riverside, a life-size statue honouring the women who kept Sunderland's shipyards afloat during the world wars. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
This month saw the approval of revised plans for a new seafront 'family entertainment centre,' café and apartments at the old Roker Amusements in Marine Walk.

3. New life for old site

This month saw the approval of revised plans for a new seafront 'family entertainment centre,' café and apartments at the old Roker Amusements in Marine Walk. | Sunderland Echoi

Photo Sales
Unloading works from a vessel at Sunderland Port.

4. Dropping anchor

Unloading works from a vessel at Sunderland Port. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice