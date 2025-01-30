15 pictures of life in Sunderland in January 2025

Here’s a roundup of life in Sunderland in January 2025, from events to everyday scenes captured by our photographer Stu Norton out and about in the city.
1 / 4
As the first month of 2025 draws to a close, it’s been one filled with stormy weather and new announcements for the city.
Here’s a roundup of life in Sunderland in January 2025, from events to everyday scenes captured by our photographer Stu Norton out and about in the city.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.