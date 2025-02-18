Shop Local: 15 independent shops to visit in Sunderland city centre

2 . Fat Unicorn, Mackie's Corner

Fat Unicorn offers some of the best quality produce around, from cheese and charcuterie to wines and chocolates. As well as selling produce, you can order sandwiches, coffees and cakes to sit in and people watch at this stylish spot. It's one of the quality independent retailers in Mackie's Corner, on the corner of Bridge Street and Fawcett Street. | Sunderland Echo