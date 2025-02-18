Shop Local: 15 independent shops to visit in Sunderland city centre

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 9th Dec 2024, 15:32 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 10:58 BST

While Sunderland city centre has sadly lost some big high street names due to the national retail climate, it still houses a burgeoning wave of new independents, as well as Wearside institutions, who offer the kind of service you’ll struggle to find in the big shops.

From well-established city centre favourites that have been running for 150 years to some new kids on the block, here’s just some of the independent retailers worth checking out if you’re planning to shop local more.

Port is a fantastic lifestyle concept store on St Thomas Street which sells everything from coffee and bagels at its in-house coffee shop to prints, candles and clothes by local designers. It also has a vintage section with some real gems.

1. Port, corner of St Thomas Street and John Street

Port is a fantastic lifestyle concept store on St Thomas Street which sells everything from coffee and bagels at its in-house coffee shop to prints, candles and clothes by local designers. It also has a vintage section with some real gems. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Fat Unicorn offers some of the best quality produce around, from cheese and charcuterie to wines and chocolates. As well as selling produce, you can order sandwiches, coffees and cakes to sit in and people watch at this stylish spot. It's one of the quality independent retailers in Mackie's Corner, on the corner of Bridge Street and Fawcett Street.

2. Fat Unicorn, Mackie's Corner

Fat Unicorn offers some of the best quality produce around, from cheese and charcuterie to wines and chocolates. As well as selling produce, you can order sandwiches, coffees and cakes to sit in and people watch at this stylish spot. It's one of the quality independent retailers in Mackie's Corner, on the corner of Bridge Street and Fawcett Street. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Reynolds is possibly the city's longest-running retailer. It started life 150 years ago selling army and military surplus and work wear. The business has evolved over the decades and now includes clothing and equipment for all kinds of outdoor pursuits and mountain sports.

3. Reynolds, Derwent Street

Reynolds is possibly the city's longest-running retailer. It started life 150 years ago selling army and military surplus and work wear. The business has evolved over the decades and now includes clothing and equipment for all kinds of outdoor pursuits and mountain sports. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
For an Aladdin's cave of independents, head to city institution Jacky Whites Market where you can get everything from pies and sausages to a new battery for your watch and upcycled goods. Traders are on first name terms with many of their customers and they really know their stuff.

4. Jacky White's, The Bridges

For an Aladdin's cave of independents, head to city institution Jacky Whites Market where you can get everything from pies and sausages to a new battery for your watch and upcycled goods. Traders are on first name terms with many of their customers and they really know their stuff. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandRetailers
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice