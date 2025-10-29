Any visitors to the seafront can’t failed to have noticed the big top rising into the sky over Seaburn Rec.

It houses Russells International Circus who are performing their first-ever Halloween circus in the city until Sunday, November 2.

It features everything from acrobatic skeletons to ghostly aerial acts.

Circus director Rusty Russell said:"Halloween has become a much bigger event over the last six or seven years, so we decided the right thing to do was to offer the public a Halloween circus.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.russellscircus.co.uk/

1 . All the fun of the fair Russel International Circus has come to town at Seaburn Recreation Ground to celebrated 20 magical years with a Halloween special performance from over 20 performing artists. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales