Roll up, roll up: 15 hair-raising photos from a spooky Russells Circus in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 29th Oct 2025, 11:15 GMT

Roll up, roll up: the circus is in town!

Any visitors to the seafront can’t failed to have noticed the big top rising into the sky over Seaburn Rec.

It houses Russells International Circus who are performing their first-ever Halloween circus in the city until Sunday, November 2.

It features everything from acrobatic skeletons to ghostly aerial acts.

Circus director Rusty Russell said:"Halloween has become a much bigger event over the last six or seven years, so we decided the right thing to do was to offer the public a Halloween circus.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.russellscircus.co.uk/

Russel International Circus has come to town at Seaburn Recreation Ground to celebrated 20 magical years with a Halloween special performance from over 20 performing artists.

1. All the fun of the fair

Russel International Circus has come to town at Seaburn Recreation Ground to celebrated 20 magical years with a Halloween special performance from over 20 performing artists. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

2. Casting a spell

Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. Wheel of death

Andrew Payne

Photo Sales

4. Flying high

Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandHalloween
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice