15 fantastic photos as runners of all ages take on the Sunderland BIG 3K Run

The sold out event saw runners including beginners, junior club runners and whole families take on the city centre course from Keel Square.
The fine weather meant there was a also a good turnout of supporters, with hundreds of people lining the streets to cheer the runners on.
Check out the following 15 fantastic photographs of people enjoying a fun run in the sun.
1. Sunderland BIG 3K Run
Runners of all ages have been taking part in the Sunderland BIG 3K Run. | North News Photo: North News
2. Run in the sun
It was warm and sunny conditions for the runners. | North News & Pictures Ltd
3. Guest of honour
Sunderland mayor, Councillor Allison Chisnall at the start of the race. | North News & Pictures Ltd
4. Super heroes
Some runners chose to run in fancy dress. | North News & Pictures Ltd