15 fantastic photos as runners of all ages take on the Sunderland BIG 3K Run

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 12th May 2025, 14:26 BST

This Sunday (May 11) saw thousands of runners of all ages enjoying the sunshine to take part in the annual Sunderland BIG 3K Run.

The sold out event saw runners including beginners, junior club runners and whole families take on the city centre course from Keel Square.

The fine weather meant there was a also a good turnout of supporters, with hundreds of people lining the streets to cheer the runners on.

Check out the following 15 fantastic photographs of people enjoying a fun run in the sun.

Runners of all ages have been taking part in the Sunderland BIG 3K Run.

1. Sunderland BIG 3K Run

Runners of all ages have been taking part in the Sunderland BIG 3K Run. | North News Photo: North News

It was warm and sunny conditions for the runners.

2. Run in the sun

It was warm and sunny conditions for the runners. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Sunderland mayor, Councillor Allison Chisnall at the start of the race.

3. Guest of honour

Sunderland mayor, Councillor Allison Chisnall at the start of the race. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Some runners chose to run in fancy dress.

4. Super heroes

Some runners chose to run in fancy dress. | North News & Pictures Ltd

