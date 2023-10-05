Enjoy this journey back to life in the 1950s.

Beamish Museum has this week unveiled the latest addition to their evolving 1950s town with three Aged Miners' Cottages to be opened to the public on Friday October 6.

The houses are exact replicas of those originally built on Marsden Road in South Shields for retired mine workers.

The three cottages give a fascinating insight into working class life in the North East in the 1950s and sit alongside the recreated high street, police houses, park and bowling green, semi-detached homes and community centre.

Journey back in time with these 15 fabulous photographs giving an early sneak peek into the town's latest development.

Latest addition. Beamish Museum has unveiled its Aged Miners' Cottages as the most recent addition to the 1950s town.

Cooking 1950s style A fitted cooker and kitchen in one of the cottages.

Happy memories. Christine Tindle, 68, with a photograph of her as a child with her parents.

Tastes of the time. Some of the ornaments on display in the 1950s cottages.