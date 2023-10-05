News you can trust since 1873
Journey back in time with these 15 pictures of the latest addition to Beamish Museum's 1950s town

Enjoy this journey back to life in the 1950s.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:17 BST

Beamish Museum has this week unveiled the latest addition to their evolving 1950s town with three Aged Miners' Cottages to be opened to the public on Friday October 6.

The houses are exact replicas of those originally built on Marsden Road in South Shields for retired mine workers.

The three cottages give a fascinating insight into working class life in the North East in the 1950s and sit alongside the recreated high street, police houses, park and bowling green, semi-detached homes and community centre.

Journey back in time with these 15 fabulous photographs giving an early sneak peek into the town's latest development.

Beamish Museum has unveiled its Aged Miners' Cottages as the most recent addition to the 1950s town.

Beamish Museum has unveiled its Aged Miners' Cottages as the most recent addition to the 1950s town.

A fitted cooker and kitchen in one of the cottages.

A fitted cooker and kitchen in one of the cottages.

Christine Tindle, 68, with a photograph of her as a child with her parents.

Christine Tindle, 68, with a photograph of her as a child with her parents.

Some of the ornaments on display in the 1950s cottages.

Some of the ornaments on display in the 1950s cottages.

