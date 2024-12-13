However, the arrival of SAFC stars Dan Neil, Romaine Mundle, Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Emily Cassop and Louise Griffiths put a real smile on the faces of poorly children at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
As well as dishing out gifts the players chatted with the children and their families and posed for photographs.
Check out these 15 fabulous festive photographs as the players made Christmas that little bit merrier for the city’s poorly children.
1. Helping to boost spirits at Sunderland Royal Hospital
SAFC stars visited the Children's Ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital. | STST
2. All smiles
Team captain Dan Neil with one of the ward's youngest patients. | National World Photo: National World
3. Time to sleep
Even the presence of women's team players Emily Cassop and Louise Griffiths didn't stir this little one from her sleep. | STST Photo: STST
4. Dressed for the occasion
This youngster was dressed in full SAFC kit ready for the arrival of the players. | STST
