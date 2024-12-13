15 fabulous festive photographs as SAFC stars visit Children's Ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:55 BST

Being in hospital as a child is never great, but it can be particularly difficult for families over the Christmas period.

However, the arrival of SAFC stars Dan Neil, Romaine Mundle, Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Emily Cassop and Louise Griffiths put a real smile on the faces of poorly children at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

As well as dishing out gifts the players chatted with the children and their families and posed for photographs.

Check out these 15 fabulous festive photographs as the players made Christmas that little bit merrier for the city’s poorly children.

SAFC stars visited the Children's Ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

1. Helping to boost spirits at Sunderland Royal Hospital

SAFC stars visited the Children's Ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital. | STST

Team captain Dan Neil with one of the ward's youngest patients.

2. All smiles

Team captain Dan Neil with one of the ward's youngest patients. | National World Photo: National World

Even the presence of women's team players Emily Cassop and Louise Griffiths didn't stir this little one from her sleep.

3. Time to sleep

Even the presence of women's team players Emily Cassop and Louise Griffiths didn't stir this little one from her sleep. | STST Photo: STST

This youngster was dressed in full SAFC kit ready for the arrival of the players.

4. Dressed for the occasion

This youngster was dressed in full SAFC kit ready for the arrival of the players. | STST

