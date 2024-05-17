Opened in the late 1800’s, Cherry Knowle hospital was used for over 100 years until it was closed down and demolished to make way for new-build houses.
Originally called the Sunderland Borough Lunatic Asylum before being renamed, the hospital was used to treat those with varying mental illnesses and included six blocks of wards, a combined recreation hall and chapel.
Photos posted on the urban explorer website, Whatevers Left, show the former asylum is a state of creepy ruin and disrepair.
Scroll down and click through the gallery of creepy photos taken at the abandoned Cherry Knowle hospital.
Photo credit: www.whateversleft.co.uk