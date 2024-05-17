The former asylum looked creepy in its ruined state before being demolished.The former asylum looked creepy in its ruined state before being demolished.
15 creepy photos show inside the abandoned Sunderland Cherry Knowle Asylum before it was knocked down to make way for houses

By Ryan Smith
Published 31st Jan 2021, 07:00 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 10:54 BST
Located just outside of Ryhope, the site of Sunderland’s former asylum was taken over to build family homes.

Opened in the late 1800’s, Cherry Knowle hospital was used for over 100 years until it was closed down and demolished to make way for new-build houses.

Originally called the Sunderland Borough Lunatic Asylum before being renamed, the hospital was used to treat those with varying mental illnesses and included six blocks of wards, a combined recreation hall and chapel.

Photos posted on the urban explorer website, Whatevers Left, show the former asylum is a state of creepy ruin and disrepair.

Scroll down and click through the gallery of creepy photos taken at the abandoned Cherry Knowle hospital.

Photo credit: www.whateversleft.co.uk

1. A state of ruin

The former hospital was left in a state of ruin following its closure. Photo: Whatevers Left

2. A forgotten era

A typewriter stood frozen in time at the hospital following the closure. Photo: Whatevers Left

3. Eerie corridors

Signs on the doors could still be seen while walking down abandoned corridors. Photo: Whatevers Left

4. Patient wards

Wards could be seen in the hospital buildings were patients were once cared for. Photo: Whatevers Left

