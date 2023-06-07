A promising young footballer who balances his school work with up to 20 hours a week on the pitch has signed a contract with Sunderland AFC.

Ahmed Omar, 14, has played football since the age of four, has penned a two-year deal with Sunderland Academy.

Ahmed has secured a place on the Academy’s U14 squad and trains six days a week around his studies at Dame Allan’s Boys’ School, in Fenham, Newcastle. where he is an active member of the Year 9 football team and a keen rugby and basketball player.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed playing football for a decade and my dream is to be a great professional player and a role model for others.

“No matter what level I’ve played at, or what age I’ve been, I’ve always enjoyed the banter on and off the pitch and the competitiveness of the sport. Football is a great way to keep fit and spend time with teammates; I just love getting the football out and playing the game!”

Ahmed has played football since he was of preschool age, developing a love for the sport at Walker Central FC in 2014 and at Montagu and North Fenham FC between 2015 and 2018.

He then played for Benfield FC before a move to Wallsend Boys FC in 2019.

The teenager, a central attacking midfielder or right-winger on pitch, has played county football since the age of 11 years old and, last year, secured a place on the Independent Schools Football Association (ISFA) national squad.

The Year 9 Dame Allan’s Schools pupil said: “Since signing with Sunderland, I train almost every day at the Academy after school - bar Fridays when I have a rest day - while on Wednesdays I’m on day release to put in a full nine hours of football development. On weekends, I train and play in matches.

“When you love football as much as I do it never feels like a hardship putting in the extra hours around my schoolwork; I’m training hard to play at the top of my game and be the very best footballer I can possibly be.”

Ahmed’s father Mohamed Omar has supported his son’s footballing dreams from a young age and helped coach him at home.

He said: “Ahmed has always been a keen football player and I’ve watched with pride as he’s won many leagues and cups with various teams over the years.

"More recently, he’s had trials with Newcastle United and Leeds United and been spotted by Chelsea scouts, but when he was offered a place with the Sunderland squad, we both knew it was an incredible opportunity for him on his footballing journey.”

Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said Ahmed’s focus both on and off the pitch was admirable. “At just 14 years old, Ahmed has shown impressive dedication to a sport that he not only loves but excels at, all the while putting every effort into his school studies and enjoying life at Dame Allan’s.

