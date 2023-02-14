14 things we love about Sunderland - people and places which make the city a great place to live

1 . Roker Pier

In 2018 Historic Roker Pier was named as one of the top 10 piers in the world. Readers of The Guardian put the Grade II-listed pier up alongside piers in California, Western Australia, Thailand, Cuba, South Africa, Holland, two piers in Poland and closer to home, Clevedon in Somerset as their favourites. The pier and lighthouse was hailed as a triumph of Victorian engineering when it first opened in the early 1900s. Built between 1885 and 1903 by Henry Hay Wake who was Chief Engineer with the River Wear Commissioners, its beam of light was reputedly visible 15 miles out to sea. The pier tunnel and lighthouse was given a new lease of life after a £2.5million restoration by the city council, funded with the help of the National Lottery.

Photo: Frank Reid