14 hidden gem museums, coffee shops and structures to check out in Sunderland

Here’s some museums, coffee shops and structures off the beaten path that you might not have checked out before.
1. The Watch House, Roker
The Watch House in Roker has welcomed a great new mural by Frank Styles - and it's worth visiting the inside, too. The headquarters of the Sunderland Volunteer Life Brigade, it has a wealth of information on its work and the rescues it has carried out over the past 130 years. As well as the many photographs on display, there are artefacts from some of the ships wrecked off the coast and a variety of examples of rescue equipment used by the Brigade. It's open on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm. | Sunderland Echo
2. Fans Museum, Monkwearmouth
Everyone in the city will be familiar with the former Monkwearmouth Station but some still don't realise it's now a museum housing the world's largest collection of SAFC memorabilia as well as other footballing artefacts, which rotate regularly. It's free to visit and is open 10am to 4pm Mondays to Fridays. | Sunderland Echo
3. Donnison School, East End
Sunderland's historic Donnison School in the East End has a fascinating history. A woman way ahead of her time, Elizabeth Donnison recognised the importance of women’s education and left £1500 in her will to fund a school which would provide a free education for female pupils from poor families . Opened in 1798, it would go on to educate thousands of girls, 36 at a time, aged five to 15, until its closure in the early 1900s. The Grade II-listed building, which also comprises a schoolmistress’ cottage which was added by Elizabeth Woodcock in 1827, was given a whole new lease of life by charity Living History North East who purchased the building for £2,400 in 2001 and spent the next six years raising the £600,000 needed to repair the buildings and put them back at the heart of the community. Check out their website for talks and events at the heritage centre. | Sunderland Echo Photo: national world
4. RESINN pop up coffee shop
The RESINN pop coffee shop is at The Cloisters in Ashbrooke. Run by couple Erik Ohrstrom and Kate Blower, it's a chance to try their excellent own brand coffee and browse their stylish lifestyle store in the basement of their home. They have pop ups most weekends which, due to popularity, you need to book ahead. Visit their Instagram @resinn_the_store for dates and info. | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.