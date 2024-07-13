14 fantastic photographs as Wearside remembers its roots at Durham Miners' Gala

Despite the wet weather, thousands of people turned out on the streets of Durham for the annual Miners’ Gala.

The event has been taking place every year since 1871 and is a celebration of Wearside and Durham’s mining heritage.

This year’s event was particularly significant as former mining communities came together 40 years on from the start of the Miners’ Strike when workers rallied against Thatcher’s Government and the threat of the closure of the coalfields.

Whilst the last pit - Wearmouth Colliery - closed in 1993, the Gala plays a crucial role in ensuring the industrial heritage which formed the cornerstone of many Wearside communities is not forgotten.

Check out the following 14 fabulous photographs of a rather soggy 138th ‘Big Meet’.

1 . Crowded streets. Thousands of people lined the streets to see the procession.

2 . Pride. Former Wearmouth Colliery worker Alan Mardghum believes it's vital we remember and are proud of the mining heritage on which Wearside is built.

3 . Walking in the rain. The procession of marchers weren't put off by the wet weather.

4 . Family affair. Jamie and Helen Megoram and their son and daughter Jacob and Aylish attend the Gala every year. This year they were joined by baby Mara.