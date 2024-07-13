14 fantastic photographs as Wearside remembers its roots at Durham Miners' Gala

Despite the wet weather, thousands of people turned out on the streets of Durham for the annual Miners’ Gala.
The event has been taking place every year since 1871 and is a celebration of Wearside and Durham’s mining heritage.
This year’s event was particularly significant as former mining communities came together 40 years on from the start of the Miners’ Strike when workers rallied against Thatcher’s Government and the threat of the closure of the coalfields.
Whilst the last pit - Wearmouth Colliery - closed in 1993, the Gala plays a crucial role in ensuring the industrial heritage which formed the cornerstone of many Wearside communities is not forgotten.
Check out the following 14 fabulous photographs of a rather soggy 138th ‘Big Meet’.
