Here’s some highlights from a fantastic turnout for a host of good causes.
1. 700 hardy souls
More than 700 people took part in this year's dip, as captured here by North News. | North News
2. Bavarian dippers
As always, there were some great costumes like these Bavarian-themed dippers captured by Barry Barraclough. | Barry Barraclough
3. Flying High
Andrew Harder braves the waves. | Carole Harder
4. A wave of support
Thousands more lined the shore to show their support for the fundraisers. | Sunderland Echo
