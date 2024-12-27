13 more great pictures from a bumper Boxing Day Dip in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 26th Dec 2024, 14:59 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 13:08 GMT

It was a bumper Boxing Day Dip this year.

Here’s some highlights from a fantastic turnout for a host of good causes.

More than 700 people took part in this year's dip, as captured here by North News.

1. 700 hardy souls

More than 700 people took part in this year's dip, as captured here by North News. | North News

As always, there were some great costumes like these Bavarian-themed dippers captured by Barry Barraclough.

2. Bavarian dippers

As always, there were some great costumes like these Bavarian-themed dippers captured by Barry Barraclough. | Barry Barraclough

Andrew Harder braves the waves.

3. Flying High

Andrew Harder braves the waves. | Carole Harder

Thousands more lined the shore to show their support for the fundraisers.

4. A wave of support

Thousands more lined the shore to show their support for the fundraisers. | Sunderland Echo

